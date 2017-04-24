版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre

April 24 Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd

* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q6Zrpu

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐