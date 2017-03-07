BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub's unit, Alibaba's affiliates sign deal on data centre project

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement worth about 1.3 billion yuan ($188.45 million) with Alibaba's affiliates on data centre project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lQYDmb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8983 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.