公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub's unit, Alibaba's affiliates sign deal on data centre project

March 7 Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement worth about 1.3 billion yuan ($188.45 million) with Alibaba's affiliates on data centre project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lQYDmb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8983 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
