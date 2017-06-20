版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 14:27 BJT

BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio

June 20 Shanta Gold Ltd:

* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource

* Helio and Shanta board recommended conditional share acquisition for 100 pct of Helio shares in exchange for 59.5 million Shanta shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
