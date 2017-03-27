版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Shareholders of Eco Oro apply for ruling that TSX erred in conditional approval for issuance of company's shares

March 27 Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Shareholders of Eco Oro Minerals - Courtenay Wolfe, Harrington Global Opportunities Fund applied to Ontario Securities Commission for a ruling

* Shareholders of Eco Oro - Toronto Stock Exchange erred in conditional approval for issuance of 10.6 million shares of co without security holder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
