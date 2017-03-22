版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 07:44 BJT

BRIEF-Shareholders of Eco Oro filed petition with British Columbia supreme court to prevent further entrenchment of board

March 22 Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Shareholders of Eco Oro-filed petition with British Columbia supreme court to prevent further entrenchment of board which has no support from minority shareholders

* Shareholders of Eco Oro-petition seeks remedies including holding 10.6 million shares issued to insiders by co be cancelled, or not allowed to be voted at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
