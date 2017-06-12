版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger

June 12 BNC Bancorp:

* BNC Bancorp - shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger

* BNC Bancorp - transaction is expected to close in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
