公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Sharps Compliance announces new credit facility

April 3 Sharps Compliance Corp-

* Sharps Compliance announces new credit facility

* Has entered into a new $14.0 million credit facility with a commercial bank

* Agreement replaces company's existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
