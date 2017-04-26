BRIEF-Sharps Compliance Q3 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Sharps Compliance Corp:
* Sharps Compliance reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $8.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.4 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sharps compliance - customer billings increased 27% to $8.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 as compared to billings of $6.6 million in prior year period
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada