BRIEF-Sharps Compliance Q3 loss per share $0.04

April 26 Sharps Compliance Corp:

* Sharps Compliance reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $8.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sharps compliance - customer billings increased 27% to $8.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 as compared to billings of $6.6 million in prior year period