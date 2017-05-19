版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Sharpspring Inc's board says to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

May 19 Sharpspring Inc

* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

* Board plans to proceed in a timely manner, but has not set a definitive timetable for completion of the process Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1XDyx) Further company coverage:
