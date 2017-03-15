版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Sharpspring Q4 non-gaap core loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

March 15 Sharpspring Inc

* Sharpspring reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $2.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap core loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.66 from continuing operations including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐