BRIEF-Shaw announces acquisition of 700 MHz, 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licenses

June 13 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Shaw Communications Inc announces acquisition of 700 MHz
and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc
* Shaw Communications Inc - deal for $430 million
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction will be funded
using a combination of cash on hand and Shaw's existing credit
facility
* Shaw Communications Inc - spectrum licences being acquired
comprise 10 MHz licences of 700 MHz spectrum in each of British
Columbia, Alberta, and Southern Ontario
* Shaw Communications - licences being acquired also include
20 MHz licences of 2500 MHz spectrum in each of Vancouver,
Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction has received all
required internal approvals at Shaw and Quebecor
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction is not subject to
approval by shareholders of Shaw or further approval by
shareholders of Quebecor
