BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
* Beginning Sept 1, Global News to get about $10 million annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations
* As per funding model, local news coverage and reporting will be supported in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton
* As a result of deal, co says it will be closing Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, effective August 15, 2017
* Closing of Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton will affect approximately 70 positions
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast