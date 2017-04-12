BRIEF-Shaw Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.30

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Shaw Communications Inc:
* Shaw announces second quarter and year-to-date results
* Q2 revenue rose 13.3 percent to c$1.3 billion
* Shaw communications inc - Shaw confirms at this time that there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Alek Krstajic has announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view c$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$1.33, revenue view c$5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)