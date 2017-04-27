版本:
BRIEF-Shaw Communications restores internet and phone services after brief outage

April 27 Shaw Communications Inc

* Shaw Communications restores internet and phone services after brief outage

* Outage began at 1:27 pm MT Thursday as a result of a software failure during a routine upgrade to our network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
