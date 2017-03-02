BRIEF-Shawcor Q4 EPS C$0.42

March 3 Shawcor Ltd
* Shawcor ltd. Announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.42
* Q4 revenue c$329.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$280.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Shawcor Ltd says Gary Love will retire as senior vice
president, finance and chief financial officer effective may 1,
2017
* Order backlog was $650 million at December 31, 2016, an
increase of 7% from $606 million at September 30, 2016
* Shawcor Ltd says Gaston Tano will succeed Gary Love as
senior vp, finance and CFO
