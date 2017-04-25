版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Shawcor renews agreement with ONX Canada

April 25 Shawcor Ltd -

* Shawcor renews agreement with ONX Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
