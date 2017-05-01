版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 23:42 BJT

BRIEF-Shell announces completion of transaction to separate Motiva assets

May 1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* Shell announces completion of transaction for separation of assets, liabilities and businesses of Motiva Enterprises LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
