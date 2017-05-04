版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Shell announces qtrly dividend of $0.47 per share

May 4 Shell:

* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share

* It is expected that cash dividends on b shares will be paid via dividend access mechanism from UK-sourced income of Shell group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐