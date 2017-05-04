BRIEF-Shell announces qtrly dividend of $0.47 per share

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 4 Shell:
* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share
* It is expected that cash dividends on b shares will be paid via dividend access mechanism from UK-sourced income of Shell group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)