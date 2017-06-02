BRIEF-Shell buys Chevron's Trinidad and Tobago assets for $250 mln

June 2 (Reuters) -
** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire
Chevron's assets in Trinidad and Tobago, including its
holdings in the East Coast Marine Area Blocks 6, 5a and E, the
company said
** The transaction, worth around $250 million, will allow
Shell to optimise its developments across the East Coast Marine
Area, a core component of Shell's interests in Trinidad and
Tobago through which it is supplying gas to both the domestic
market and Atlantic LNG, Shell said
** "Shell continues to actively evaluate other options to
increase supply from our existing assets, as well as pursue
additional opportunities such as the previously announced
purchase of Centrica's interests in the North Coast Marine
Area," said Derek Hudson, Shell's Vice President for Trinidad
and Tobago
(Reporting by Ron Bousso)