BRIEF-Shell buys Chevron's Trinidad and Tobago assets for $250 mln

June 2 (Reuters) -

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire Chevron's assets in Trinidad and Tobago, including its holdings in the East Coast Marine Area Blocks 6, 5a and E, the company said

** The transaction, worth around $250 million, will allow Shell to optimise its developments across the East Coast Marine Area, a core component of Shell's interests in Trinidad and Tobago through which it is supplying gas to both the domestic market and Atlantic LNG, Shell said

** "Shell continues to actively evaluate other options to increase supply from our existing assets, as well as pursue additional opportunities such as the previously announced purchase of Centrica's interests in the North Coast Marine Area," said Derek Hudson, Shell's Vice President for Trinidad and Tobago (Reporting by Ron Bousso)