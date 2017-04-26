版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Shell completed sale of Vivo stake to Vitol and Helios Investment

April 26 Shell:

* Completed sale of its 20 pct interest in Vivo Energy Holding B.V. to Vitol Africa B.V. for a total amount of $250 million

* Sale was previously announced on Dec. 23, 2016 when shell signed an agreement to divest its interest in this venture For alerts from Dec. 23, 2016, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐