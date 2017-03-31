版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-Shell India unit head says co aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/year

March 31 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
