BRIEF-Shell posts higher Q1 profits, beats forecasts

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Shell:
* Current cost of supplies (CCS) basis, Shell's Q1 2017 earnings, excluding identified items, were $3.8 billion, up 142% from $1.6 billion for Q1 of 2016
* Q1 CCS earnings attributable excluding identified items estimate of $3.05 billion – company compiled estimates
* Q1 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items rose on higher contributions from upstream and chemicals, partly offset by higher net interest expense
* Q1 2017 oil and gas production was 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 2% compared with q1 2016
* Qtrly cash flow from operating activities of $9.5 billion and free cash flow of $5.2 billion
* Continue to reshape Shell's portfolio and transform company, with over $20 billion of $30bn divestment target completed or announced
* Gearing at end of Q1 2017 was 27.2%, down from 28% at end of Q4 2016
* Q2 corporate earnings expected to include non-cash charge of some $500–600 million, driven by restructuring of funding of businesses in north America
* Expects to generate $10 billion in cash flow from operating activities by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.