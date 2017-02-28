版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Shell reaches agreement with Couche-Tard for sale of Denmark marketing ops

Feb 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Reached agreement with Couche-Tard for sale of marketing operations in Denmark

* Businesses will be managed by Statoil Fuel And Retail A/S, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Couche-Tard Source text - (go.shell.com/2lPoP3P) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐