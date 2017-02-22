版本:
BRIEF-Shell says finalizing indoor EMV deployment

Feb 22 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell - finalizing indoor EMV deployment with over 11,000 of their sites fully indoor EMV operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
