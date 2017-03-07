BRIEF-Shell says has signed agreements on the separation of Motiva

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Royal Dutch Shell:
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on separation of Motiva
* Shell - balancing payment of $2.2 billion has been agreed between parties, subject to adjustments including for working capital
* Shell - as a result of transaction no material effect is expected on gearing reported on Shell balance sheet
* Shell-Value to be satisfied by combination of SRI assuming more than its 50% share of Motiva's net debt on completion and a cash payment for balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.