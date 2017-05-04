BRIEF-Shell says Q2 earnings to include non-cash charge of $500 mln-$600 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Shell:
* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017
* Corporate earnings non-cash charge in Q2 2017, driven by restructuring of funding of businesses in North America
* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter were $3.9 billion
* Compared with Q2 2016, integrated gas production volumes are expected to be impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017
* Compared with Q2 2016, upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 45 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017
* Refinery availability is expected to increase in Q2 2017 as a result of lower maintenance compared with same period a year ago
* Oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 200 thousand barrels per day in Q2 compared with same period a year ago
* Downstream earnings expected to include non-cash tax charge of up to $600 million in Q2, associated with completion of separation of motiva assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.