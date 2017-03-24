BRIEF-Shell sells Gabon onshore assets for $587 mln

March 24 Shell:
* Shell divests Gabon onshore interests
* Reached agreement with Assala Energy Holdings Ltd a
portfolio company of Carlyle Group to sell 100 percent of its
Gabon onshore interests for $587 million
* Purchaser will make additional payments up to a maximum of
$150 million depending on production performance and commodity
prices
* Purchaser will also assume debt of $285 million as part of
transaction
* Transaction will result in an impairment charge of $53
million post tax which will be taken in Q1 2017
* Sale & purchase agreement is subject to certain conditions
which include various approvals, closing is expected in mid-2017
* As a result of sale some 430 local Shell employees will
become part of assala energy at completion
