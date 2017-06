May 23 Shell:

* Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (shareholder resolution) was not carried

* Says 93.20 percent voted for approval of director's remuneration report

* Says 93.66 percent voted against resolution 21, under which co requested to set, publish targets to cut GHG emissions, aligned with goal of Paris climate deal Source text for Eikon: For story on the subject, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)