BRIEF-Shenandoah announces delayed filing of annual report on form 10-K

March 20 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
:
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces delayed
filing of annual report on form 10-K and receipt of Nasdaq
letter
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel expected that
it would be able to file form 10-K within 15-day extension
period provided by form 12b-25
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel has
subsequently determined that company will be unable to file form
10-k within 15-day extension period
* Shenandoah Telecommunications-has until may 16 to submit
plan to Nasdaq as to how plans to regain compliance with
Nasdaq's continued listing requirements
