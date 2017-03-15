BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications expands relationship with Sprint

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 16 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
* Shenandoah Telecommunications company announces expanded relationship with sprint
* Shenandoah Telecommunications - has agreed to spend approximately $32 million over next three years to upgrade and expand existing network coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: