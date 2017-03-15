版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications expands relationship with Sprint

March 16 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

* Shenandoah Telecommunications company announces expanded relationship with sprint

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - has agreed to spend approximately $32 million over next three years to upgrade and expand existing network coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
