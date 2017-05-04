版本:
BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 4 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $153.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
