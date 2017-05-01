版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

May 1 Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

* Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as operator until at least 2024 in joint venture

* Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy

* Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of potential future funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐