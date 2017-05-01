BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle
* Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as operator until at least 2024 in joint venture
* Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy
* Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of potential future funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668