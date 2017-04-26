BRIEF-Sherritt International Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share C$0.25

April 26 Sherritt International Corp
* Q1 combined revenue up 19 percent to c$228 million
* Sherritt announces q1 2017 results
* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25
* Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14%
compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$84.1 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sherritt international corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter
is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year
* Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to q1 of 2016
* Production guidance for 2017 remains in place
* Says all amounts are canadian dollars
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: