BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams and Valspar extend term of merger agreement

March 21 Sherwin-Williams Co:

* Sherwin-Williams and Valspar extend term of merger agreement

* Sherwin-Williams co - extended termination date of definitive agreement from March 21, 2017 to June 21, 2017

* Sherwin-Williams Co - extension of merger agreement to june 21, 2017 is intended to provide sufficient time to complete Valspar acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
