BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams and Valspar extend term of merger agreement

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Sherwin-Williams Co:
* Sherwin-Williams and Valspar extend term of merger agreement
* Sherwin-Williams co - extended termination date of definitive agreement from March 21, 2017 to June 21, 2017
* Sherwin-Williams Co - extension of merger agreement to june 21, 2017 is intended to provide sufficient time to complete Valspar acquisition
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock