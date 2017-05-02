版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Co commences exchange offers and consent solicitations

May 2 Sherwin-williams Co-

* The Sherwin-Williams Company commences exchange offers and consent solicitations

* Sherwin-Williams -in connection with anticipated combination of sherwin-williams and valspar, commenced offers to exchange notes issued by valspar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐