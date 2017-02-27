版本:
BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams entered into certain amendment NO. 6 to credit agreement with Citicorp USA Inc

Feb 27 Sherwin-williams Co

* Says entered into that certain amendment no. 6 to credit agreement with citicorp usa, inc - sec filing

* Amendment to increase amount for borrowing, obtaining increase of letter of credit by $50 million up to aggregate availability of $350 million Source text - bit.ly/2m2MJtP Further company coverage:
