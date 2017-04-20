BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q1 earnings per share $2.53

April 20 Sherwin-Williams Co:
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15
to $4.35
* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 first quarter
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 sales $2.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.72 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35 including
items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.65 to $13.85 including
items
* Sherwin-Williams Co - for Q2, anticipate consolidated net
sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage
* For full year 2017, expect consolidated net sales to
increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year
2016
* Sherwin-Williams Co - FY 2017 EPS guidance includes a $.40
per share charge from costs associated with anticipated
acquisition of Valspar
* Sherwin-Williams Co - Q2 EPS guidance includes a $.25 per
share charge from costs associated with anticipated acquisition
of Valspar
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
