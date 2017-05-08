BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says amended Credit Agreement to increase available amount to $425 mln

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Sherwin-Williams Co:
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
* Amendment no. 7 is to increase amount under Credit Agreement by $75 million up to an aggregate availability of $425 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pnx5qm) Further company coverage:
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.