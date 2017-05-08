版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says amended Credit Agreement to increase available amount to $425 mln

May 8 Sherwin-Williams Co:

* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement

* Amendment no. 7 is to increase amount under Credit Agreement by $75 million up to an aggregate availability of $425 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pnx5qm) Further company coverage:
