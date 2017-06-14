版本:
BRIEF-Shimamura Co consolidated operating profit for quarter ended in May likely fell 9 pct - Nikkei

June 14 Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd consolidated operating profit for the quarter ended in may likely fell 9% on the year to about 11 billion yen - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co's sales including operating revenue apparently slipped slightly to around 140 billion yen for quarter ended in May - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2rhJEFp] Further company coverage:
