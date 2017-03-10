版本:
BRIEF-Shimamura Co oper profit likely rose about 20 pct for year ended Feb - Nikkei

March 10 Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd sales are estimated at about 571 billion yen, up 4 percent for the year ended in February - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2lLenw50) Further company coverage:
