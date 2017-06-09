BRIEF-Shineco enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery Engineering Technology

June 9 Shineco Inc-
* Shineco, Inc. Enters into strategic cooperation agreement
to establish the institute of chinese apocynum industrial
technology research
* Shineco Inc - co, unit have entered into a strategic
cooperation agreement with Beijing Zhongke Biorefinery
Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
* Shineco - co, Tiankunrunze to invest five million rmb as
registered capital
* Shineco- will join hands with biorefinery, tiankunrunze
to establish icaitr in order to launch a public service platform
for domestic apocynum industry
