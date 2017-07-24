FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 中午12点28分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* Shionogi - ‍announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients

* Shionogi - ‍time to alleviation of symptoms (TTAS) was significantly reduced with s-033188 compared to placebo​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍s-033188 was well tolerated​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍based on results from capstone-1, shionogi plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to PMDA in Japan later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below