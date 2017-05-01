BRIEF-Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement

May 1 Shire Plc:
* Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative
license agreement to advance p-321 for ophthalmic indications
* Demonstrates ongoing commitment to innovation in
ophthalmics for Shire
* Shire Plc will make initial $20 million upfront license
payment with an additional $20 million payment based on
milestone
* Parion will be entitled to receive additional potential
milestone payments, with a total potential deal value of up to
$535 million
* Parion has option to co-fund through additional stages of
development in exchange for enhanced tiered double-digit
royalties.
* Parion also has option to co-fund commercialization
activities and participate in financial outcome from those
activities.
