BRIEF-Shire plc says U.S. FDA approves Mydayis

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Shire Plc
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
* Expects to make Mydayis commercially available in United States in Q3 of 2017
Expects to make Mydayis commercially available in United States in Q3 of 2017
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.