BRIEF-Shire plc says U.S. FDA approves Mydayis

* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older

* Expects to make Mydayis commercially available in United States in Q3 of 2017

