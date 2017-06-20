版本:
2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Shire plc says U.S. FDA approves Mydayis

June 20 Shire Plc

* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older

* Expects to make Mydayis commercially available in United States in Q3 of 2017

