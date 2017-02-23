BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab

Feb 23 Shire Plc:

* Results served as basis for ongoing phase 3 trial

* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied

* Pre-Specified efficacy analyses in patients with at least 2 attacks in 3 months showed reduced rate of attacks by between 88-100 percent for dosage range versus placebo

* All subjects were attack-free in 300 mg group and 82 pct were attack-free in 400 mg group versus 27 pct in placebo group