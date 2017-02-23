BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Shire Plc:
* Results served as basis for ongoing phase 3 trial
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
* Pre-Specified efficacy analyses in patients with at least 2 attacks in 3 months showed reduced rate of attacks by between 88-100 percent for dosage range versus placebo
* All subjects were attack-free in 300 mg group and 82 pct were attack-free in 400 mg group versus 27 pct in placebo group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51