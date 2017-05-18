BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study

May 18 Shire Plc
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces
hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo
in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
* Says data to serve as basis for U.S. BLA filing expected
in Q4 2017 to Q1 2018
* Shire - study met its primary endpoint and all secondary
endpoints with highly statistically significant, clinically
meaningful results for all three lanadelumab treatment arms
* Shire Plc - lanadelumab was generally well tolerated over
26-week treatment period
* Says no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths
were reported
* Shire Plc - plans to submit a biologics license
application (BLA) for evaluation by U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) by late 2017 or early 2018
