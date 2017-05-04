版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Shiseido (Canada) launches domestic operations of Laura Mercier cosmetics

May 4 Shiseido Americas Corp

* Shiseido (canada) inc. Launches domestic operations of laura mercier cosmetics, following 2016 acquisition by shiseido americas corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
