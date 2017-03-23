版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine: chairman of board of directors and CFO resign

March 23 SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect

* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Ehud Ben Yair, SHL's CFO

* Board of directors will convene to appoint a new chairman. shl will initiate process to search a new CFO Source text for Eikon: [ID:nTENijbina Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
