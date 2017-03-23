BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine: chairman of board of directors and CFO resign

BRIEF-Lifewatch says AEVIS VICTORIA accepts BioTelemetry's revised offer
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 SHL Telemedicine Ltd:
* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect
* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Ehud Ben Yair, SHL's CFO
* Board of directors will convene to appoint a new chairman. shl will initiate process to search a new CFO Source text for Eikon: [ID:nTENijbina Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)