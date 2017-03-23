版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 00:45 BJT

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine says Elon Shalev elected as new chairman of board of directors

March 23 Shl Telemedicine Ltd

* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
