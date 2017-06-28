版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine ‍says two independent board members elected at SGM​

June 28 SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TWO INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) BOARD MEMBERS AT SGM​

* ‍INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) DIRECTORS OF BOARD WERE ELECTED, EACH FOR A THREE YEAR TERM: YEHOSHUA ABRAMOVICH AND XUEQUAN QIAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐